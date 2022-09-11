'Will Naseem Shah Give You a Tough Time in the Final?': Hasaranga's Answer Leaves Reporters in Splits - WATCH

Sri Lanka have been the most surprising element of the Asia Cup 2022 so far. Before the tournament’s commencement, hardly anyone thought they would fight for the title. In fact, their early exit was speculated by many, especially after they lost the tournament opener to Afghanistan. But the never-give-up spirit let them barge in and make their way to the finals.

The loss against Afghanistan was enough to shake them up from the inside. In the next game, they defeated Bangladesh and knocked them out. In the Super 4 round, they sought revenge from Afghanistan and then stunned India to confirm their berth in the finals. The Lankans ended the stage as table toppers after mauling Pakistan and are now, gearing up to face the same opposition in the big game on Sunday.

Prior to the grand finale of the Asian tournament, star Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga addressed a press conference where he was asked about the threat from Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah.

A Pakistan journalist asked, “Do you think Naseem Shah will give you a tough time in the final?”

After thinking for a bit, Hasaranga came up with a one-line answer that left the media room in splits. He said, “We will see in the final.”

Naseem has played a crucial role in Pakistan’s success in the Asia Cup, especially in the absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi. The 20-year-old was injured while bowling against India in the league stage. On Friday, he, along with Shadab Khan, was rested for the Super 4 tie against Sri Lanka which Pakistan eventually lost by five wickets.

Sri Lanka has played the most number of Asia Cup Finals and Sunday, it will be their 11th clash. However, they have managed only five victories. On the other hand, Pakistan have won two of their four finals. The two teams have faced each other three times in the Asia Cup finals where Sri Lanka have a 2-1 record.

