Will Not Celebrate Eid This Time, Instead Help the Needy: Sarfaraz Khan
Cricket has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus, but the players are making most of the testing times by helping the needy. In a chat with the Times of India, Kings XI Punjab batsman Sarfaraz Khan revealed that this time around he would not be celebrating Eid, and in turn would help the poor with the saved-up money.
