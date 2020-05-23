Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Will Not Celebrate Eid This Time, Instead Help the Needy: Sarfaraz Khan

Cricket has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus, but the players are making most of the testing times by helping the needy. In a chat with the Times of India, Kings XI Punjab batsman Sarfaraz Khan revealed that this time around he would not be celebrating Eid, and in turn would help the poor with the saved-up money.

Cricketnext Staff |May 23, 2020, 11:22 AM IST
The Mumbai youngster, along with his father-cum-coach Naushad Khan, gave away lunch packets and mineral water bottles to migrant workers in his hometown Azamgarh.

“We will not celebrate Eid this time. The money we would have spent to buy new clothes and accessories on Eid, will now be spent on those needing help. We urge all those who are economically well to also come forward to help others in this time,” Sarfaraz said.

“We’re distributing food and water bottles to people because so many people are returning to their villages due to the fear of coronavirus.

"They are hungry and thirsty, and have been travelling for so many days. We also stay hungry during Ramadan, so we have an idea about the value of food and water,” he added.

Sarafaraz had an excellent Ranji season this year as he scored 928 runs in just six games, at an average of 154.

On the other hand, U-19 World Cup opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and his coach Jwala Singh tried to help the groundsmen in Mumbai, who have no work currently due to the lockdown. The latter posted photos of them distributing ration packets to the needy.

