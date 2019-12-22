Will Not Play Bangladesh on Neutral Venue: Pakistan Board Tells BCB
In an e-mail sent to the BCB this week, the PCB Chairman, Ehsan Mani has also asked the Bangladesh board to give acceptable reasons for refusing to send their team for the two Tests of the ICC World Test Championship in Pakistan from January 18th
Will Not Play Bangladesh on Neutral Venue: Pakistan Board Tells BCB
In an e-mail sent to the BCB this week, the PCB Chairman, Ehsan Mani has also asked the Bangladesh board to give acceptable reasons for refusing to send their team for the two Tests of the ICC World Test Championship in Pakistan from January 18th
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
ENG v SACenturion All Fixtures
Team Rankings