Will Not Play Bangladesh on Neutral Venue: Pakistan Board Tells BCB

In an e-mail sent to the BCB this week, the PCB Chairman, Ehsan Mani has also asked the Bangladesh board to give acceptable reasons for refusing to send their team for the two Tests of the ICC World Test Championship in Pakistan from January 18th

PTI |December 22, 2019, 6:35 PM IST
Will Not Play Bangladesh on Neutral Venue: Pakistan Board Tells BCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made it clear to their Bangladesh counterparts that it will not host them on a neutral venue during the upcoming home series in January-February.

In an e-mail sent to the BCB this week, the PCB Chairman, Ehsan Mani has also asked the Bangladesh board to give acceptable reasons for refusing to send their team for the two Tests of the ICC World Test Championship in Pakistan from January 18th

"Mani sahib has made it clear to them that just saying Pakistan is not safe for Test cricket that is why they are not sending their team is not going to be enough now," a PCB official said.

The Bangladesh board's top officials have been quoted this week in the media as saying that they will not be playing tests in Pakistan due to security concerns.

"Mani has in his mail pointed out that even the ICC had accepted and approved Pakistan's security plans after which they had sent their match officials to supervise the test series against Sri Lanka," the source added.

Mani has told them that if they have any reservations over the security plans for the coming tour they can discuss that with the PCB and their concerns will be removed.

