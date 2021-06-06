Will Ollie Robinson be Dropped From 2nd Test For Controversial Tweets? ECB To Take a Call Today

Ollie Robinson is expected to be banned or slapped a fine or a combination of both as England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) mulls over the quantum of punishment for the fast bowler after his old, controversial tweets went viral on the day he made his Test debut. It’s unlikely, according to reports in the British media, that Robinson could escape punishment with just verbal warning with ECB intended to walk the talk on its policy of zero tolerance against any kind of discrimination.

Robinson made those tweet as an 18-year-old but they resurfaced and went viral on Wednesday – the day of his Test debut leaving ECB in an embarrassing spot considering they had participated with New Zealand cricket team in a ‘Moment of Unity’ ahead of the start of their contest as a show of disapproval against any sort of discrimination.

Robinson, who has since apologised for his tweets, made those comments as an 18-year-old when he was trialing with Yorkshire having earlier been released by Kent.

“Ollie Robinson signed a junior professional contract with Yorkshire on September 19, 2013 before leaving in July 2014, playing three List A and seven T20 matches,” a Yorkshire spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“The club was unaware of these posts on Ollie’s social media channel s before he signed and strongly condemn such comments. There is no place in our society or in our sport for racism or sexism,” the spokesperson added.

Robinson’s impressive on-field performance has been overshadowed by those unsavoury tweets. The 27-year-old picked four wickets in the first innings and then recorded the second-highest score when England came to bat – 42 off 101.

On Friday, he added two more wickets to his kitty including that of fellow-debutant and first-innings double-centurion Devon Conway and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

At the close of play on Day 4, the visitors were 62/2, leading England by 165 runs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here