Will Pucovski and Nic Maddinson Set to Return to Action in Sheffield Shield

Happy about the development, Australia’s limited overs captain Aaron Finch stressed that mental well-being is important.

Cricketnext Staff |November 27, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
Australian cricketers Will Pucovski and Nic Maddinson are all set to return to action as they have been picked by Victoria for their game against New South Wales.

The duo, along with Glenn Maxwell, had decided to take time out from the game to look after their mental health issues.

A recurring mental health issue forced Pucovski to withdraw from the Australian team on the eve of the Brisbane Test against Pakistan, where he was expected to make his debut.

Maddinson on the other hand began his domestic season in terrific form with a double-hundred (224) against South Australia before excusing himself from the 'A' team that played Pakistan in Perth. Recently though he did make a comeback in a Victoria Premier Cricket match for St. Kilda.

Happy about the development, Australia’s limited overs captain Aaron Finch stressed that mental well-being is important.

"I think everyone's learning about (mental health) and it's a case-by-case scenario," Finch said in Melbourne today (November 27).

"It's not a hamstring injury that you can treat the same way for everyone. It's a really valuable lesson - the timings of things change case by case. It's a chance to make sure everyone is treated in the right way in their best interests and they get the best help," Finch added.

"We are looking forward to having Nic and Will back playing for Victoria after receiving clearance from our medical staff," said Shaun Graf, Cricket Victoria General Manager of Cricket. "We'll continue to support all our players through their return to play."

