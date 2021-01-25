Will Pucovski Being Treated for Shoulder Injury; May Undergo Surgery

The 22-year-old dislocated his right shoulder while fielding in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar series played between India and Australia in Sydney earlier this month.

Australian cricketer Will Pucovski’s selection in the squad for the upcoming tour to South Africa remains doubtful as he is yet to recover from the shoulder surgery he sustained during his debut Test match against India. He might even have to undergo a surgery to overcome the injury but, the young batsman is taking the necessary measures hoping it does not come to that. The 22-year-old dislocated his right shoulder while fielding in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar series played between India and Australia in Sydney earlier this month. He was forced to sit out the fourth and final test match due to the injury.

Pucovski is currently undergoing treatment by a leading Melbourne surgeon. He is being administered cortisone injections in the joint to help relieve the pain and inflammation.

Cricket Victoria operations chief Shaun Graf on Monday said that Pucovski is consulting with Dr Greg Hoy, a leading surgeon.

“He is having another (cortisone) injection to see if that settles the injury. If not, they may have to do some kind of exploratory surgery to see how damaged it is,” Graf was quoted as saying by The Age.

Graf said that they are hopeful Pucovski will be fine and that he will be available for the South Africa tour, but they are “taking a cautious approach”.

Graf further added that Pucovski will be in demand especially considering the way the Aussies finished the series against India, losing the fourth match and thus the series in the end.

“I would think they (the selectors) would want him in that tour,” said Graf.

On his debut, Pucovski made an impressive half-century, scoring 62 runs in the first innings. The match ended in a draw.

Meanwhile, fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and James Pattinson have made full recovery from their respective injuries. Starc suffered a hamstring injury in the Gabba Test, while Pattinson sustained a rib injury during the Boxing Day Test. Pattinson has already started practising in the nets.