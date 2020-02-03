Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 19: NAM VS SCO

live
NAM NAM
SCO SCO

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 20: NED VS SIN

upcoming
NED NED
SIN SIN

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 21: UAE VS JER

upcoming
UAE UAE
JER JER

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 22: BER VS NAM

upcoming
BER BER
NAM NAM

Abu Dhabi

23 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Will Pucovski Ruled Out of Series against England Lions with Concussion

Will Pucovski has been sidelined from the remaining one-day games of the England Lions tour after a freak incident left him with his eighth concussion.

IANS |February 3, 2020, 11:19 AM IST
Will Pucovski Ruled Out of Series against England Lions with Concussion

Will Pucovski has been sidelined from the remaining one-day games of the England Lions tour at Gold Coast after a freak incident left him with his eighth concussion.

Pucovski has been replaced in the Cricket Australia (CA) XI by fellow Victorian and former Test opening batsman Marcus Harris for the two games on Tuesday and Thursday, while South Australian Jake Lehmann will take over the captaincy.

Batting at No.3 for the CA XI in their one-day match against the touring England Lions side, Pucovski was attempting a quick single when his bat got stuck in the turf next to the drop-in pitch at Metricon Stadium as he was completing the run.

"I remember what happened," Pucovski was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"Obviously my bat got stuck and I went tumbling over then smacked my head on the ground pretty hard. I'm a bit on-off. I feel alright for 15 minutes and then feel a bit average for another 15. I should hopefully be back in action pretty quickly though," he added.

australiaCA XIconcussioncricket australia xiEngland lionsWill Pucovski

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019

SIN v NED
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019

JER v UAE
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 T20 | Wed, 23 Oct, 2019

NAM v BER
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more