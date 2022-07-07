Will Rahul Tripathi Make Debut in 1st T20I against England?: Former India Opener Answers

The Men in Blue are set to take on Jos Buttler-led England in the first T20I on Thursday in Southampton. Following the loss in Edgbaston Test, the visitors will hope for a victorious start to the white-ball series. Captain Rohit Sharma’s return is indeed a major boost for the team but it will be interesting to see how the management finalises the playing Xi for the series opener, especially when there will be no Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Pant.

The cricket fans are keen to see Rahul Tripathi making his international debut. However, former cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that the Maharashtra batter has to wait for his chance. Tripathi earned a maiden call-up for the two T20Is against Ireland but did not get a game in that series.

Reviewing the 1st India vs England T20I on YouTube, Chopra said the visitors might experiment with the combination but for Tripathi, it seems difficult to make the cut.

“There is no guarantee which team will play. We might see Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh coming in. But I still can’t see Rahul Tripathi getting into the playing XI even though he is part of the team,” Chopra said in his latest YouTube video.

Rohit’s return is likely to put Ruturaj Gaikwad’s spot in jeopardy. Since Ishan Kishan’s paring with the skipper is a tried and tested thing, Chopra feels Gaikwad might also have to sit out.

“I don’t see any place for Ruturaj Gaikwad as well. His injury has been a double whammy. He did not get a chance to play against Ireland. I am assuming he is fit now but Rohit Sharma is back, so I don’t see him playing in this game,” he added.

India will be playing the same set of bowlers that featured in the 2nd T20I against Ireland. The Men in Blue though won the game by 4 runs, the Irishmen batted bravely against the Indian attack. Taking note of that, Chopra opined that there would be pressure on the bowling attack.

“There will be pressure on India’s bowlers. In the 2nd T20I against Ireland, we saw that this bowling attack can be taken for runs – be it Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Harshal Patel. Ireland had almost defeated us,” he said.

