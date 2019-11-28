Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Will Remember This Day for the Rest of My Life: Rakheem Cornwall

Rakheem Cornwall said after the first day of the first Test vs Afghanistan that he would remember the day he got figures of 7-75 for the rest of his life.

Cricketnext Staff |November 28, 2019, 9:28 AM IST
Will Remember This Day for the Rest of My Life: Rakheem Cornwall

West Indies all-rounder Rakheem Cornwall said after the first day of the first Test against Afghanistan that he would remember the day he notched record figures of 7-75 at Lucknow for the rest of his life.

"I have to cherish this day. I will remember it for the rest of my life and look to keep getting performances like this as the journey goes on," Cornwall said at the end of day's play.

"It was a special day... not just the way I bowled but for some of the catches as well - by the captain at leg slip and Shai with two sharp one at slip. I still see myself as a batting all-rounder, so the wickets are a bonus. I will look to get some runs when I bat as well."

Speaking about his spell on the day, the 26-year old said he was just looking to put the ball in the right areas and stay balanced while bowling, something he had discussed in length with bowling coach Roddy Estwick.

"I was just looking to put the ball in the right areas and do what the captain asked of me. I just tried to stay as balanced as possible, which is something I spoke a lot about with Roddy Estwick.

"We decided to bowl first, as the captain has said earlier, that there was some moisture in the first hour. It is turning a lot, but once the ball turns a little softer and older, it's not as much, so I had to use my variations.

"The captain gives me an attacking field, so I made sure I bowl to my field. I was getting good purchase," he said. "I don't think it (the height) is an advantage. I think that it's my natural talent. I just have to keep working on my game and see how far it can take me."

Afghanistan West Indies

