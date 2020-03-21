Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

18 Apr, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202002:30 IST

3rd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202017:30 IST

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

Will Resign if I Am Unable to Deliver Set Targets: Waqar Younis

Former Pakistan captain and current bowling coach Waqar Younis said that he won't mind putting his papers if he is unable to deliver set targets.

PTI |March 21, 2020, 8:47 AM IST
Will Resign if I Am Unable to Deliver Set Targets: Waqar Younis

Former Pakistan captain and current bowling coach Waqar Younis said that he won't mind putting his papers if he is unable to deliver set targets.

Waqar, who has a three-year contract with the Pakistan Cricket Board said he would review his own performance as bowling coach after a year.

"I will be reviewing myself after a year and let me make it clear, if I feel I am not good enough for the job and I am not doing justice to it I will resign and leave myself," he told a YouTube channel 'CricketBaaz'.

""It is not as if because I have a three-year contract I will hang around. I have some set targets in mind and I want to help and groom the young fast bowlers.

"The way I look at it my plan is prepare a settled bowling attack for test cricket and keep a rotation policy for the white ball formats. Where we adopt a horses for courses policy. Pick those who are in form for us."

He said so far he was satisfied after taking over as bowling coach last October.

"We have got some exciting young fast bowlers like Shaheen Shah, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Hasnain and we are looking at more talent. That does not mean I will ignore those who had done well in domestic cricket."

pakistanPakistan cricket teamWaqar Younis

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more