Will Rohit Sharma Get A Salary Hike as Team India's New ODI, T20I Captain

The announcement of India’s 18-member Test squad for the South Africa tour also came with the surprise appointment of Rohit Sharma as the new ODI captain. Sharma, who recently replaced Virat Kohli as skipper in the shortest format of the game, will now take on the reign of ODI captaincy as well. The added responsibility of captaincy for Rohit, however, will not bring any change in his salary from the BCCI. According to a report in GQ, Rohit gets an annual remuneration of Rs 7 crore by virtue of being an A+ contract holder, and will continue to get the same remuneration.

Alongside Rohit, the two other players who draw the same salary as him are Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday revealed the reason to replace Kohli as the limited-overs captain. Speaking to news agency ANI, Ganguly said that the cricket board had requested Kohli to not step down as the T20I skipper, but the latter went ahead with his decision anyway. After this, the selectors felt that having two different white-ball captains would not be the right thing, Ganguly added.

So it was decided to elevate Rohit as the ODI skipper as well, while the Test captaincy will remain with Kohli. Ganguly confirmed that he and India’s chief selector Chetan Shamra spoke to Kohli in this regard prior to making the official announcement.

Rohit has also replaced Ajinkya Rahane as the vice-captain in Tests. Rahane, who led India’s second successive Test series win in Australia last year, has been struggling with his form since then.

Ganguly also thanked Kohli for his contribution as India’s white-ball captain and said that the BCCI was confident that Indian cricket was in safe hands under the leadership of Rohit and Kohli in all the formats.

Rohit has been India’s vice-captain in white-ball cricket for a long time now and has led the team in 10 ODIs including the successful campaign in the 2018 Asia Cup in the absence of Kohli. As India’s T20 captain, Rohit has ensured 18 wins in 22 games.

