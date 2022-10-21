Will Sourav Ganguly Accept The Post of CAB President in Case Elections Aren't Held?

Having exited the BCCI setup after not being given a second term as the board president, Sourav Ganguly now intends to contest the upcoming Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) polls and continue with cricket administration.

While Ganguly, who has served as the CAB president in the past, looked certain to return to the post, the situation has become quite interesting since his announcement.

Till Thursday, there have been rumours of the possibility of CAB elections not being held at all. The reason behind that is since Ganguly has thrown his hat into the field, his opponents seem to be unwilling to make a panel and nominate candidates of their own.

And in the scenario of no elections, will Ganguly accept the post of the state cricket board president again?

After BCCI announced that former India cricketer Roger Binny will be its new president last week, Ganguly announced that he will contest for the post of CAB president.

While it would seem that Ganguly will have unanimous support to regain the hold of CAB, the former India captain wants to go through the process of election.

Why?

To keep his critics quiet.

According to sources close to Ganguly, he announced the decision publicly because he wants to ‘contest and win’.

Earlier, the opposition group had formed a panel of its own before Ganguly’s announcement. The ruling group had also started its preparations for a panel of its own.

However, when a heavy-weight name like Ganguly expressed his desire to fight in elections, all the prior permutations and combinations went for a toss.

Interestingly, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also expressed interest in the CAB elections, even though she hasn’t come forward quite actively.

The CAB elections seem to have entangled itself into the cycle of complicated politics.

It’s a real possibility that there will be a ‘coalition administration’. Speculations are rife whether Ganguly will want to be part of the ‘coalition’ formed without elections.

If the election is not held, there’s a big possibility of critics training their guns towards him.

Should Ganguly not agree to become the CAB president without elections, in all likeliness name of his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly could be pushed ahead for the post.

Snehasish has served as the CAB secretary for some time now.

The name of Biswa Majumder has emerged as a possible candidate to become the vice-president, something to which Ganguly himself has no objection to.

Prabir Chakraborty is likely to become the secretary and Debabrata Das could continue as the joint secretary.

Earlier, only Naresh Ojha was expected to be in the race for the post of treasurer. He was vice-chairman on the previous committee. Now, Debashis Ganguly has also emerged as a possible name having been the treasurer on the previous committee.

