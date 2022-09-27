'Will Stay in the Crease from Now On': Charlie Dean Opens Up After Deepti Sharma Runout

After being run out for backing up too early, Charlie Dean has finally opened up about the whole affair as she shared an Instagram post where she mentioned how she would think twice before leaving the crease early. It all happened in the third ODI between India Women and England Women in Lord’s where the women in blue prevailed by 16 runs.

It all begun in the 44th over of England’s innings, Deepti came up to bowl to number eleven Freya Davies. Charlie, at the non-striker’s end, attempted to go early and steal a few yards by wandering out of non-striker’s end. On seeing that, Deepti turned around to run her out in her delivery stride, which meant a 16-run win for India and a 3-0 series sweep.

Taking the whole incident into account, Dean wrote on her Instagram: “An interesting end to the summer. What an honour it is to play at Lords in England colours. I guess I’ll just stay in my crease from now on.”

Meanwhile the Spirit of Cricket debate continues to rage on Twitter even after 48 hours after the completion of the third ODI match between India and England which saw Deepti Sharma running out Charlie Dean after the nonstriker backed up a little.

This has triggered a worldwide debate on ‘Spirit of Cricket’ with some saying that India should have warned the non-striker once.

Sharing her views on the run-out after India’s historic series win over England, all-rounder Deepti revealed that Dean was warned against backing up on several occasions during the contest at Lord’s.

“Woh plan tha hum logon ka, kyunki woh baar baar… Hum warn bhi kar chuke the usko. Jo rules mein hain, jo guidelines hain, uske according hi humne kiya (We had planned this as she was not paying heed to our repeated warnings. We acted according to the rules and the guidelines,” Deepti was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

