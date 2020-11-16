Will Sunrisers Hyderabad Release Kane Williamson in 2021? David Warner Clears Air

As the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an end in the UAE, the BCCI is gearing up for the 14th edition of the popular tournament. The reports are rife that the next IPL season will commence in April-May window and may feature a new ninth franchise.

A mega auction is scheduled to take place ahead of the next IPL edition which will compel franchises to release their key players and a massive reshuffle looks eminent. This has caused quite a big concern for fans of various franchises who are speculating about the availability of their players for the next season.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fans seemed to be terribly disturbed by these speculation trends on social media, as it is raising doubts over players who performed consistently are to be retained. Couple of fans questioned SRH skipper David Warner on the microblogging site and asked him if there are chances of SRH losing Kane Williamson, to which Warner replied, “We will not lose him.” Warner’s assurance might have put to rest to a lot of rumours doing the rounds on social circuits as he also clarified that he wants Williamson in the squad, however, final decision rests with the team management.

Not good news for CSK fans. pic.twitter.com/TH5fHpI6wp — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 14, 2020

Kiwi superstar Williamson has been a regular fixture for SRH for over years now. The New Zealand team captain with his experience and reliability has been an asset for the team since he regrouped with the franchise in 2018. He also led the Hyderabad franchise in 2018 and 2019, when they reached the final and playoffs respectively. Williamson not only shined in captaincy but also his batting, in the 2018 season Williamson won the Orange Cap for scoring 735 runs. There was a slump in the 2019 edition where he managed to score just 156 runs from nine matches. However, he finished this year’s IPL with 317 runs despite being replaced as the captain by David Warner. Williamson played several crucial knocks this season which included half-centuries in the Eliminator match and the in the second qualifier game.

In the previous mega-auction, which took place in 2018, SRH retained Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and they bought Williamson in the auction. If the mega auctions are held under old rules, the franchise can exercise the Right To Match (RTM) option through which they can retain an overseas player in the side.