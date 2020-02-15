Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: QAT VS UGA

upcoming
QAT QAT
UGA UGA

Durban

15 Feb, 202020:30 IST

3rd T20I: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

16 Feb, 202018:00 IST

1st T20I: MAL VS HK

upcoming
MAL MAL
HK HK

Kuala Lumpur KAO

20 Feb, 202017:00 IST

1st Test: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington BR

21 Feb, 202004:00 IST

Will Take Retirement Call Closer to T20 World Cup: Shoaib Malik

Pakistan's senior all-rounder Shoaib Malik on Friday said he will take a decision on international retirement closer to the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in October.

PTI |February 15, 2020, 9:39 AM IST
Will Take Retirement Call Closer to T20 World Cup: Shoaib Malik

Karachi: Pakistan's senior all-rounder Shoaib Malik on Friday said he will take a decision on international retirement closer to the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in October.

"The World Cup is still far off and I think right now my focus is on the Pakistan Super League and coming matches for Pakistan. When I get closer to the World Cup I will see what to do," he said.

Malik, 38, has already retired from Tests after 35 matches and One-day Internationals (287) but is still playing T20 format in which he has appeared in 113 games for Pakistan besides appearing in different leagues around the world.

Malik, a former Pakistan captain, had said after retiring from ODIs after the last World Cup that he would also call it quits in T20 Internationals.

"I will have to see my fitness and position in the national side closer to the World Cup than I will take a decision on final retirement," he told reporters.

The all-rounder also said he didn't take criticism to heart as it is like having breakfast in the morning in Pakistan cricket.

"One becomes used to it. I don't take it to heart. As I am not an insecure person and I have achieved a lot in life. For me even now to play for Pakistan is the biggest honour and perform as well as a senior professional.

"As far as my being dropped after the World Cup is concerned as a professional cricketer I have seen lot of ups and downs in life and I took it in my stride."

Malik said that he just wanted to avail every opportunity available to him now to do well for his country.

Malik also advised the Pakistan Cricket Board selectors to not pick players on basis of two or three performances in Pakistan Super League or league cricket.

"PSL is important for us as it is seen internationally and followed widely by the people and covered extensively by the media. But I would still emphasise don't select anyone or one or two matches. Criteria should be strong to pick a player for Pakistan."

"I would say if a player gives some good performances make him play at least two or three seasons and let him perform consistency in them before considering him for selection."

MalikpakistanPSLshoaib malikT20 World Cupworld cup

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sat, 15 Feb, 2020

UGA v QAT
Durban

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 16 Feb, 2020

ENG v SA
Centurion

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 20 Feb, 2020

HK v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Wellington BR All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 4720 262
see more