‘Will Try to Get Into Their Heads’: Dinesh Karthik Looking Forward to Stint as Commentator For WTC Final

Dinesh Karthik will be donning the role of a commentator when India and New Zealand square-off in the final of the ICC World Test Championship in Southampton later this month. The India cricketer is looking forward to the stint and feels that since he has played cricket with both sets of players, he will have a perspective on their thinking and strategy.

“I was a bit fortunate the way it (commentary stint ) came to me. I think I can bring to the table things like technique and strategy. I have played with the cricketers in both teams, know the way they think and will try to get into their heads.” Karthik told The Hindu.

Karthik reckons that India have a strong pace-attack and there’s no reason why Virat Kohli’s men can lift the WTC trophy.

Talking about his own professional career, Karthik is still harbouring hopes of playing for India again having last played an international match in July 2019. In fact, it’s this ambition that keeps him going.

“The passion is still there. The prospect of playing for the country again in white-ball cricket is what keeps me going,” the 36-year-old said.

He has so far played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is for India, scoring 3176 runs across formats including a century and 16 half-centuries. He has also taken 135 catches and effected 18 stumpings too.

While he knows playing Test cricket for India again might be difficult now, Karthik does believe playing limited-overs cricket is still a realistic possibility with the ICC T20 World Cup later this year his next target.

But does he feel that age might not be on his side now?

“We live an era where fitness parameters are set for a cricketer. You have to clear those fitness tests to be picked in the Indian team. So, if you are fit, where is the question of age,” Karthik replied.

