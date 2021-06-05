Will World Test Championship be Discontinued? ICC Member Responds

Allaying the fears over the future of World Test Championship, a member of ICC’s Cricket Committee has confirmed that the governing body has no plans to shelve the concept despite earlier concerns. Last year, Greg Barclay, the new ICC Chairman, had said covid has brought to fore the shortcomings of the WTC and that there’s a need to go back to the drawing board once the inaugural edition comes to an end.

India and New Zealand, the two teams that finished at the top of the WTC points table, will contest for the title from June 18 in Southampton.

According to a report in Mail Online, ICC wants to stick with the championship in order to provide the full members with a major incentive to keep Test cricket among their priorities.

“The competition will definitely continue. If this month’s final was a one-off then what message would that send out?” the website quoted an unnamed senior member as saying.

The member further claimed that should ICC do away with WTC, there’s a real possibility of few teams dropping Test as a format altogether.

“If there is no competition to offer some kind of context to Tests then the fear would be that some countries would just stop playing five-day cricket. Continuing the tournament removes that fear. It’s seen as crucial for the future of Test match cricket,” the member said.

In November 2020, Barclay had questioned whether Test Championship has managed to achieved what it intended to.

“… the issues that we have already got, I wonder whether some of it was because of an attempt to develop a Test Championship, clearly designed to drive interest back into Test cricket, provide a bit of context and relevance around the Test matches,” Barclay had said.

“From an idealist’s point of view, probably it had a lot of merit but practically, I do disagree, I am not sure whether it has achieved what it intended to do,” he added.

