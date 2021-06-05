Will WTC Final Affect the Friendship of Jasprit Bumrah & Trent Boult, Brett Lee Answers

India and New Zealand will form a part of a historic event as they will be up against each other in the final of the first edition of the World Test Championship. The final will be hosted in a neutral venue at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18 to June 22. The summit clash will see a battle between two of the finest batters of the modern era namely Indian skipper Virat Kohli and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

Meanwhile, probably the best bowlers of recent times, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult will also face each other in the WTC final. India’s ace speedster Bumrah and New Zealand’s Boult play alongside each other for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The two share a good camaraderie with each other and are very well aware of one another’s strengths and weaknesses.

While the cricket fraternity is looking forward to a thrilling contest between Bumrah and Boult, there is a section of fans that believe that the friendship between the two bowlers might prevent them from showing their aggressive side. However, former Australian pacer Brett Lee doesn’t agree with the same.

Lee believes that though the friendship will stay andit will never come in between their national duties. The 44-year-old added that both Bumrah and Boult are two world-class players and it will be fun to watch them play with the duke balls in the England conditions.

"After they step out over the rope and before they step on the field, it will be different. When you get out there, it is war. It is a battle, and you are playing for your country. That will not change," Lee was quoted as saying in an ICC press release.

