Will you marry me? Rajasthan Royals’ Rahul Tewatia Humorously Proposes a Water Bottle

Rajasthan Royals’ all-rounder Rahul Tewatia has taken the internet by storm after a video of him proposing a water bottle during RR’s dinner party went viral on social media.The incident took place during ace England cricketer Jos Buttler’s daughter Georgia’s birthday. On the occasion of Georgia’s second birthday, RR organized a dinner party and the players and staff member played various games. One such game was passing the parcel. To play the game, the Rajasthan team set at a round table.

According to the rule of the game, the team members will pass a pillow or any other object to their adjacent person and whoever would have the object in their hand when the music stops will perform an activity written in the chits.During the game, the music stopped when Tewatia had the object in his hand. And then Tewatia picked a chit from the bowl, which read propose to a glass of water. Tewatia even asked his teammates for advice before proposing the bottle.After hesitating for a few seconds, he performed his task. Tewatia said, “You are so beautiful and I love you,” before asking the bottle to marry.

Tewatia’s comical proposal left everyone in splits as the all-rounder sat on his knees and even kissed the bottle after completing his task.

Tewatia was part of the Rajasthan Royals’ camp before the Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) and Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) decided to suspend the mega event.Tewatia had a mediocre season in IPL 2021, he scored 86 runs at a below per average of 17.20 and a strike rate of 128.35.

He also picked two wickets in seven games at an average of 97.50 and an economy rate of 9.75.Rajasthan Royals was placed at the fifth spot in the IPL table with six points in their kitty from seven games, when the cash-rich league was suspended.

