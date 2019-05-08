Will Young Century Powers NZ XI to Upset Win Over Australia in World Cup Practice Tie

Loading...
It was the first one-day defeat for Australia in their last 10 games, although this was not an official ODI. Young, who is yet to make his ODI debut and is not part of New Zealand’s World Cup squad, was eventually run out after smashing 11 fours and two sixes in his 132-ball knock.
George Worker (56) and Tom Latham (69 n.o.) were also among the runs as NZ XI, without stalwarts Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill and Trent Boult, made 283 for three in reply to Australia's 277/6.
Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc made his long-awaited return from injury and was the pick of home side’s bowlers, claiming 2/14 off five overs with trademark yorkers before being withdrawn from action. It was Starc’s first match back since tearing a muscle three months ago.
Earlier, Smith, who is returning from a year-long ban for ball-tampering, led the way with his 89, including four sixes, in only his second game in Australian colours. He came to the crease when Shaun Marsh was out for 28 and was in fine touch and carried on his form from the Indian Premier Leaguem where he was leading Rajasthan Royals before returning home early.
Usman Khawaja and Glenn Maxwell also enjoyed a fine day out, scoring 56 and 52 respectively. The only disappointment was David Warner, who made 39 on his return from the ban in the first of the three unofficial games in Brisbane on Monday.
Warner, who was the leading run-scorer in IPL-12 for Sunrisers Hyderabad, opened the innings with ODI skipper Aaron Finch, rather than Khawaja but was soon back in the pavilion after spooning a catch to cover without scoring.
Australia had won the first match by one wicket, with the final game at Allan Border Field on Friday.
Brief Scores: Australia XI 277/6 in 50 overs (Steve Smith 89*, Usman Khawaja 56, Glenn Maxwell 52; Doug Bracewell 3-45) lost to New Zealand XI 283/3 in 48.2 overs (Will Young 130, Tom Latham 69*, George Worker 56; Mitchell Starc 2-14) by seven wickets
First Published: May 8, 2019, 2:12 PM IST