Will Young Slams Ton as India A Toil on Opening Day of Second Unofficial Test Against New Zealand A

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 23, 2018, 8:54 PM IST
(Image: Twitter)

Will Young scored an unbeaten 117, steering New Zealand A to 221/five against India A on the opening day of the second unofficial Test in Hamilton on Friday.

India A captain Karun Nair opted to field but he did not get the early wickets he was hoping for.

The three India A pacers - Rajneesh Gurbani (2/36), Mohammed Siraj (2/26) and Navdeep Saini (1/66) - shared the five wickets amongst themselves.



From 100/2, the visitors bounced back to make it 141/5 before an unbeaten 80-run stand between Young and Theo van Woerkom (32*) helped New Zealand regain control of the innings.

The opening unofficial Test of the three-match series had ended in a draw. Australia-bound India Test players like Ajinkya Rahane, Murali Vijay, Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Shaw and Parthiv Patel had taken part in the game.

They are all now preparing in Sydney ahead of the first Test beginning December 6 at Adelaide.

Brief scores: New Zealand A 221/5 in 90 overs (Young 117 *; Siraj 2/26, Gurbani 2/36) vs India A
First Published: November 23, 2018, 8:54 PM IST

