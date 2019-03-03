Williamson Lauds New Zealand's 'Patience' on Tough Hamilton Surface

Loading...
Both Soumya Sarkar (149) and Mahmudullah (146) counterattacked brilliantly on day four sharing a 235-run stand and in the process went onto register their career best Test scores respectively.
"To get the breakthrough, when it came with the second new ball, it was a long time coming. We had to be very patient and it was great that we could open up an end from that point on," Williamson said.
The Bangladesh fight back was reminiscent of the partnership between Angelo Mathews (120) and Kusal Mendis (141) in December when they shared a 274-run stand, batting out an entire day before rain washed out the final day at Basin Reserve.
"I suppose the Bangladesh side were a lot more aggressive (compared to Sri Lanka) which meant they were clearly scoring very, very quickly. As a bowling unit, you're hoping that might provide an opportunity," said Williamson.
"There was some brilliant batting. If we reflected back to the Sri Lanka game, there was also some fantastic batting when we weren't able to get any opportunities."
Earlier, having posted their highest Test score - 715/6, on the back of a double ton from the skipper in reply to Bangladesh’s 234, it was Neil Wagner's 5 for 47 which gave them a massive 481-run lead. Trent Boult backed up Wagner by taking 5 for 123 in the second innings which resulted in the hosts winning by an innings and 52 runs.
“It was a brilliant performance from us. In the first innings, I thought we adapted [well] to the surface when we thought it would offer a bit more to our seamers.
"It was really hard for us to adapt on a surface that wasn't offering much to the seam bowlers or the spin bowlers," Williamson concluded.
First Published: March 3, 2019, 3:18 PM IST