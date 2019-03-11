Williamson Taken to Hospital for Scans on Injured Left Shoulder

Loading...
A team spokesman described it was a "precautionary" measure.
Williamson injured the shoulder while fielding on Sunday but continued his innings this morning, but twice had to call out the physio for some running repairs, and didn't look comfortable playing some shots.
Despite the discomfort, Williamson made 74 before he was dismissed.
New Zealand were 275 for 3 midway between lunch and tea on the fourth day to lead Bangladesh by 64 on the first innings.
The first two days of the Test were washed out but fine weather is forecast for the remainder of the match.
First Published: March 11, 2019, 7:55 AM IST