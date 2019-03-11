Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Williamson Taken to Hospital for Scans on Injured Left Shoulder

AFP | Updated: March 11, 2019, 7:55 AM IST
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was taken to hospital on Monday, midway through the second Test against Bangladesh, for scans on his injured left shoulder.

A team spokesman described it was a "precautionary" measure.

Williamson injured the shoulder while fielding on Sunday but continued his innings this morning, but twice had to call out the physio for some running repairs, and didn't look comfortable playing some shots.

Despite the discomfort, Williamson made 74 before he was dismissed.

New Zealand were 275 for 3 midway between lunch and tea on the fourth day to lead Bangladesh by 64 on the first innings.

The first two days of the Test were washed out but fine weather is forecast for the remainder of the match.
Kane WilliamsonNew zealand vs Bangladesh 2019
