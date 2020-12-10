CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Williamson To Miss New Zealand's 2nd Test Vs West Indies

Williamson To Miss New Zealand's 2nd Test Vs West Indies

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the second cricket test against the West Indies so he can be with his wife who is expecting their first child.

Williamson To Miss New Zealand's 2nd Test Vs West Indies

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the second cricket test against the West Indies so he can be with his wife who is expecting their first child.

Williamson scored a career-high 251 in the first test of the two-match series to steer New Zealand to a win by an innings and 134 runs.

Opener Will Young, who made his debut in the first test at Mount Maunganui, will remain in the New Zealand lineup and wicketkeeper B.J. Watling, who missed the first test with injury, may return.

The announcement Williamson will not play at the Basin Reserve ended a day of uncertainty over his availability.

Williamson left the New Zealand team early Thursday to return to his home in Tauranga and attend a midwife appointment with his wife, Sarah. He was expected to rejoin the New Zealand team late in the afternoon and to start the test match on Friday.

But head coach Gary Stead later announced that Williamson had decided to remain at home.

Kanes not the first player to miss a test match because of an impending birth and he wont be the last, Stead said. Its always disappointing when you lose a person of Kanes caliber and class as a person but you always plan for contingencies.

Stead said Young will bat at No. 3.

That is a natural position for him as well and a great opportunity for Will, Stead said. We certainly arent taking the West Indies lightly. It was a really clinical performance last time but Im hoping we can produce something similar.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6481 270
3 India 9966 269
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches