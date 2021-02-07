CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Windies 197-3 At Lunch, Day 5 Chasing 395 For Victory

Windies 197-3 At Lunch, Day 5 Chasing 395 For Victory

Kyle Mayers closed in on his maiden test century as West Indies reached 1973 at lunch on the fifth and final day, chasing 395 runs to win the first test against Bangladesh.

Windies 197-3 At Lunch, Day 5 Chasing 395 For Victory

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh: Kyle Mayers closed in on his maiden test century as West Indies reached 197-3 at lunch on the fifth and final day, chasing 395 runs to win the first test against Bangladesh.

Needing another 198 runs for victory, Mayers and debutant Nkrumah Bonner thwarted the hosts throughout the morning to give the West Indies hope of an improbable victory on Sunday.

At the interval Mayers was unbeaten on 91 with Bonner not out 43.

Resuming the day on 110-3, Mayers and Bonners survived some tricky moments in the first hour of the game, with offspinner Mehidy Hasan (3-82) and left arm spinner Taijul Islam keeping it tight.

Mayers hit 11 fours and one six, in his 153-ball knock.

While Mayers decided to counterattack, Bonner chose to defend with his 43 coming off 146 balls, with five boundaries.

On Saturday, Bangladesh declared its second innings on 223-8 after skipper Mominul Haque struck his 10th test century.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan (3-52) then continued his good recent form for Bangladesh taking three wickets to reduce the tourists to 110-3 at stumps on day four, still needing 285 runs to win or needing to bat at the final day to salvage a draw.

Bangladesh scored 430 in its first innings before gaining a 171-run lead after dismissing West Indies for 259 runs.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches