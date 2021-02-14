Windies 98-6 At Lunch, Lead Bangladesh By 211 Runs Nkrumah Bonner and Joshua Da Silva steadied a West Indies batting collapse to help the tourists reach 986 at lunch on day four as Bangladesh took quick wickets on Sunday to keep its hopes of a serieslevelling victory alive in the second cricket test.

DHAKA, Bangladesh: Nkrumah Bonner and Joshua Da Silva steadied a West Indies batting collapse to help the tourists reach 98-6 at lunch on day four as Bangladesh took quick wickets on Sunday to keep its hopes of a series-levelling victory alive in the second cricket test.

At the break, Bonner was unbeaten on 30 and Da Silva 20 not out on a tricky pitch as the West Indies stretched its lead to 211 runs.

Pacer Abu Jayed struck twice in the morning session after the visitors resumed on 41-3. He trapped nightwatchman Jomel Warrican lbw for 2 before dismissing the first tests double centurion Kyle Mayers for 6.

Mayers after his epic 210 not out, scored 5 and 6 in his two innings of the second test.

Left arm spinner Taijul Islam then removed Jermaine Blackwood for 9, stumped by Liton Das before Bonner and Da Silva steadied the innings for the tourists up to the interval.

Bonner and Da Silva put on a118-run partnership in the first innings to help West Indies score 409 in its first innings.

Bangladesh was bowled out for 296 in its first innings to concede a 113-run lead.

West Indies won the first test by three wickets.

