Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ICC WT20 WC QUALIFIER, 2019 Match 41, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 27 October, 2019

1ST INN

Scotland *

113/7 (17.3)

Scotland
v/s
Netherlands
Netherlands

Toss won by Netherlands (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

Match 5: GIB VS POR

live
GIB GIB
POR POR

Dubai

27 Oct, 201914:30 IST

Match 40: JER VS OMA

live
JER JER
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 41: SCO VS NED

live
SCO SCO
NED NED

Dubai

27 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 6: ESP VS GIB

upcoming
ESP ESP
GIB GIB

Dubai

27 Oct, 201918:30 IST

Windies Call Back Campbelle, Nation for India ODI Series

Shemaine Campbelle and Chedean Nation are set to make a comeback, after West Indies announced a 14-member squad for the first two women's one-day international against India next month, the ICC said in a statement.

IANS |October 27, 2019, 4:53 PM IST
Windies Call Back Campbelle, Nation for India ODI Series

Shemaine Campbelle and Chedean Nation are set to make a comeback, after West Indies announced a 14-member squad for the first two women's one-day international against India next month, the ICC said in a statement.

West Indies will be bolstered by the return of the experienced pair, both of whom last made an ODI appearance in the three-match series against England in June.

They missed the following home series against Australia because of injuries.

They will be joined by two new faces -- pacer Shamnsha Hector and all-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne -- who have earned their maiden call-ups after impressing the selectors in a training camp.

The squad features a good mix of experience and youth, and it will be led by their regular captain, Stafanie Taylor. Deandra Dottin, who has been out of the squad since February due to a prolonged shoulder injury, will miss out on the India series.

"The selection panel chose a good balance of youth and experience when assembling this squad," Ann Browne-John, Lead Selector of the Women's and Girl's panel Cricket West Indies, said on Saturday as quoted by the ICC.

"We have the return of the experienced Chedean Nation and Shemaine Campbelle, who missed the last series against Australia due to injury."

The first of the three ODIs will be played on November 1 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua at Centurion. The following two games will also be played at the same venue before the teams move to Guyana, where they will lock horns in five T20 Internationals later that month.

Squad (for the first two ODIs): Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Stacy-Ann King, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Shabika Gajnabi, Shawnisha Hector, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond

Chedean NationShemaine Campbelle

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Sun, 27 Oct, 2019

GIB v ESP
Dubai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more