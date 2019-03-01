Windies Captain Holder Calls for Minimum Wages for Cricketers

Loading...
Some countries don’t have cricket boards as rich as the likes of India and England and the effect is obvious as players seek opportunities elsewhere. West Indies have been among the hardest hit in this matter.
"It's really sad to see another quality player lost to Kolpak cricket," Holder said.
“Until something is properly done to keep players a little bit more grounded financially I don't know how much longer you can continue putting up the front. People still want to see international cricket being at the forefront."
Holder has spoken in detail to the Federation of International Cricketers Associations (FICA) who represent all the individual players' unions to help the situation.
“Personally I have had a few conversations with people at FICA, they are doing a hell of a job trying to get a level playing field for everyone. I don't know if we'll get there as soon as we like but hopefully in the not too distant future we can find common ground.
“Probably the ICC and FICA needs to get together and institute a substantial minimum salary so that players will feel comfortable coming home to represent their country.
“Test cricket is something that has picked up in the last year and a half. West Indies beating England; Sri Lanka beating South Africa: these are significant things. These can continue to spark Test cricket. There's so much prestige behind it and so much work behind it. I can only hope we can find some common ground where players are properly compensated and encouraged to play Test cricket as opposed to running off to domestic leagues.”
There have been many suggestions about how to stop players from quitting international cricket, like limiting T20 competitions. Tony Irish, executive chairman of FICA believes that the implementation of minimum wages could be another option in this complex issue.
"I agree that it is sad when a player such at Duanne is lost to international cricket but one also has to understand that the Kolpak situation is similar to the issue of free agency in cricket," he told Press Association Sport. "In both, a player is free to exercise a choice as to where and how he plies his trade.
"Jason's suggestion of minimum match fees for international cricket would assist the situation and may just be one component. There isn't one simple solution, and it's not always only financial, but ensuring that players are incentivised to continue to play international cricket is certainly part of it."
First Published: March 1, 2019, 12:06 PM IST