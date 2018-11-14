Windies Captain Jason Holder to Miss Bangladesh Tour with Shoulder Injury

Loading...
"Jason has a partial thickness tear of his subscapularis tendon. He will undergo physiotherapy and strength work from the period November to December and will be reassessed in four weeks time," Cricket West Indies' (CWI) CEO Johnny Grave confirmed to Carribean News Service.
"The medical panel was concerned that if Jason was to bowl in Bangladesh, the partial tear may become a full tear which may involve the need for surgery and/or a significant break from cricket. It was, therefore, then recommended for Jason not to travel to Bangladesh and instead undergo physiotherapy and rehab in Barbados."
Windies are scheduled to play two Tests, three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals in Bangladesh. The Test series will get underway from November 22 and vice-captain Kraigg Brathwaite is expected to take over the leadership.
Holder's absence will come as a huge blow for Windies who only managed one win across formats in the entire tour of India. Holder, however, had a couple of decent outings, picking up a five-wicket haul in the second Test, and also managing two half-centuries across formats.
"I am definitely disappointed not being able to make the tour of Bangladesh, but based on advice from the medical team, we felt this was the best course of action to deal with the ongoing issues I have been having with my shoulder," Holder said.
"I have been having issues with my shoulder since the World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe in March. Since then, I've been trying to manage it and the pain levels but it has gotten to a point now where I've got to take time to correct it so that going forward I have no further issues. Obviously I am disappointed to miss the tour, but I know the boys are capable of beating Bangladesh."
Ten players from the Test squad will arrive in Chittagong today, while the rest are scheduled to arrive in three groups on Thursday. Windies are also scheduled to play a two-day practice match against Bangladesh Cricket Board XI ahead of the Test series.
First Published: November 14, 2018, 11:56 AM IST