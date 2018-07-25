Windies Must Bounce Back in Second ODI to Keep Series Against Bangladesh Alive

A change of format brought about a change of fortunes for Bangladesh. They struggled to put up a fight against the Jason Holder-led side in the two Tests, and lost the series 2-0. However, Bangladesh seemed to have hit their stride with a dominant performance in the first ODI. They outplayed the Windies with both bat and ball, with their veterans doing most of the good work.
Tamim Iqbal's unbeaten century from the top of the innings, along with Shakib Al Hasan's 97 and an 11-ball 30 from Mushfiqur Rahim helped Bangladesh put up a competitive total, which the home side failed to chase down, courtesy captain Mashrafe Mortaza's four-wicket haul.
Bangladesh will once again rely on the experience of their senior players to try and repeat the same show at the same venue in Providence.
Pressure will be on the Windies. After losing the opener, the second ODI will be their chance to keep themselves alive in the three-match series and they will want to make quick amends heading into the Wednesday, 25 July encounter.
On a pitch where Bangladesh's pacers made merry, for the Windies, it was the exact opposite. Their two best bowling performances were from the spinners – Devendra Bishoo finishing with 2/52 and Ashley Nurse with his economical 0/39. They just couldn't find a way past Iqbal and Shakib, as the two added 207 for the second wicket, albeit at a less-than-ideal rate.
A better show from the pace unit, which comprises Alzarri Joseph and Keemo Paul, along with all-rounders Andre Russell and Holder, can is needed from the Windies point of view.
In the batting department, Shimron Hetmyer continued his fine form with a steady half-century, while Chris Gayle made an unhurried 40. Six of the other Windies batsmen got off to decent starts but couldn't capitalise on them, including the likes of Evin Lewis, Holder and Russell, who all fell under 20.
One positive outcome from the Windies innings was Joseph, the No.11's unbeaten knock of 29 off 21 showed a willingness to fight and take the match deep.
Squads: Windies: Jason Holder (c), Devendra Bishoo, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell
Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Haque, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Hossain, Abu Hider, Abu Javed, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam
Also Watch
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Andre Russellchris gayleJason Holdermashrafe mortazashakib al hasanWest Indies vs BangladeshWest Indies vs Bangladesh 2018
First Published: July 25, 2018, 1:36 PM IST