Windies Pacer Alzarri Joseph’s Mother Passes Away

“Sad news in the WINDIES camp. Our young fast bowler Alzarri Joseph's mother, Sharon Joseph, passed away earlier today. Please join us as we express our heartfelt condolences to Alzarri and his family during this very difficult time,” Windies Cricket conveyed on Twitter.
— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 2, 2019
Before the start of play, former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop was seen offering his condolences to the 22-year-old.
In the memory of the same, the hosts and England players wore black armbands during the third day’s play. After the fall of the eighth wicket, the visitors and the crowd at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium applauded Joseph as he made his way towards the crease to bat. He fell for 7 in 20 balls as the hosts continued to extend their lead.
Windies ended Day 2 on 272 for six, holding a lead of 95 runs over Joe Root’s side.
First Published: February 2, 2019, 8:54 PM IST