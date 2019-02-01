Windies Seal Series With Exhilarating Super Over Win Against Pakistan

Having won the first game as well, Windies now have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.
Deandra Dottin, once again, and Shakera Selman starred for the visitors as they set Pakistan a target of 19 in the Super Over. Pakistan managed only one run and Selman accounted for both Aliya Riaz and Nida Dar after the game had initially ended in a tie.
Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first, setting the visitors a target of 133.
The hosts lost Umaima Sohail for a duck early on before Javeria Khan (26) and Bismah Maroof (31) steadied the ship. The duo put on 59 together before Afy Fletcher dismissed Maroof, and Javeria was sent back by Dottin.
Dar (25*) and Iram Javed (18) continued the momentum and put on a 27-run stand before Dottin dismissed the latter.
Pakistan upped the ante after that with Riyaz and Dar putting together 42 runs in 4 overs to finish at 132/4.
Windies began the chase well with solid contributions from the top three batters.
Openers Dottin and Kycia Knight put on 30 before Anam Amin had the former dismissed for 22.
Knight was joined by Shemaine Campbelle and put on 54 runs together in nine overs, but the Windies middle-order fell under pressure once Knight was run out for 32.
Windies lost three wickets in Chedean Nation (13), Natasha McLean and Campbelle within a matter of 20 runs and were reduced to 117/5.
Chinelle Henry then stepped up and scored an unbeaten 5-ball 11 to help Windies tie the scores and even though captain Merissa Aguilleira was dismissed for 6 it proved just about enough to clinch the series.
Meanwhile, in the first T20I on Thursday, the visitors produced a very convincing performance to start off the tour as Dottin’s unbeaten 90 and Chedean Nation’s unbeaten 50 was enough to bat Pakistan out of the tie.
The hosts had suffered a batting collapse and were bowled out for 89 with only two players, Javeria Khan and Bismah Maroof, reaching double figures.
The third and final T20I will be played on February 3 in Karachi.
Bismah MaroofDeandra DottinPakistan womenPakistan Women vs Windies Women 2019Shakera SelmanShemaine CampbelleWindies Womenwomen's cricket
First Published: February 1, 2019, 4:16 PM IST