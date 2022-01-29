Windies, SL Series Will Determine How and Where Indian Cricket is Headed

Rahul Dravid’s verdict on the disastrous tour of South Africa was that India did not play `smart cricket’. Not known as one to waste words, that pithy analysis conveyed not just Dravid’s deep disappointment, but also a signal for urgent reconsideration of personnel, tactics and team-bonding methods going ahead.

To lose five matches on the trot – across two formats – was a setback, no less, and one could sense Dravid’s frustration rising every day as the team squandered the opportunity to win a historic, first-ever Test series in South Africa and then go on to be whitewashed in the ODI series.

Defeats and setbacks are an integral part of sport, but without taking away anything from the hardy, resolute South Africans, when a team underperforms so badly against a not-so-strong rival, there is cause for concern. For Dravid, his first assignment — the home series against New Zealand — did not quite hold the same challenge. The South Africa tour was an eyeopener. Problems aplenty were emerging which had to be addressed.

The two-year period after Dravid took over the chief coach’s job from Ravi Shastri is critical. There are three ICC titles at stake – T20 WC, ODI WC and the WTC. In the previous cycle of these events, India fared rather poorly despite wearing the tag of `favourite for all three. In the 2019 ODIWC, the team was knocked out in the semis, in 2021 T20 WC failed to make it to the knock-out stage and, perhaps most disappointingly, lost to New Zealand in the inaugural WTC final in 2021.

To a very large extent these adverse results led to Virat Kohli surrendering the captaincy – voluntarily or otherwise. Workload management and his own wobbly batting form were important factors too, but it would be fair to presume that had the team won two of these three tournaments, Kohli’s position as captain would have been secure.

Though he has no major titles to show in his 7-year tenure at the helm, Kohli’s captaincy record in bilateral contests is brilliant. Moreover, he had also brought about a major cultural and mindset shift in the dressing room with his aggressive style. There is bound to be a lingering effect of his influence which will have to be tided over. With Kohli no longer at the helm, there was bound to be a period of uncertainty which has to be sorted out as quickly as possible.

In such situation, captaincy and choice of players become paramount. The ODI and T20 teams announced this week reflect the desire for a quick turnaround in results. The selectors – in profuse consultation with Dravid and captain designate Rohit Sharma presumably – have made changes, the most notable among these being the return of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Chahal as a wrist-spinners combo which had been immensely successful not too long back.

Senior players like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohamed Shami and R Ashwin (fitness) have been rested while Ravidnra Jadeja is still to full recover from injury. There has been some criticism that newcomer Venkatesh Iyer has been dumped after the South Africa series. This is not a show of no-confidence in Iyer. More likely this is for the coach-captain to be able to try out other players in an attempt to find the best talent and balance going ahead. Likewise, Chahal-Kuldeep duo cannot take for granted that their places are now guaranteed. Both will have to show wicket-taking form.

Getting the T20 squad ready in time is top priority since the WC will be played this year, but planning for next year’s ODI WC must be simultaneous. That several players may fit the bill in both formats is a help. The challenge for the selectors, Dravid and Sharma is to try out as many players as possible without compromising on winning matches and series. Consistent losses can demoralize even a side which has rich talent.

The Test team, of course, will be announced only on the eve of the series against Sri Lanka which follows the white ball contests against West Indies, but here too some big changes are likely given the poor form of the top order in South Africa. Whether Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are able to hold on to their places is the key question. India re precariously placed in the WTC rankings and need a glut of wins to come back in strong contention for a place in the final. Here too, some urgency in identifying and trying out players is imperative.

The issue of Test captaincy remains unresolved. Will the selectors go for split captaincy (white and red ball), or give entire charge to Rohit Sharma now that Kohli has resigned?

Logically, it should be Sharma who was made vice captain for Test matches in South Africa – apart from captaining in ODIs — before pulling out of the tour on fitness issues. His ascension to the top job in white-ball cricket has been widely hailed. His leadership credentials are excellent and include a couple of multi-nation tournaments as well as a slew of IPL titles. In this role, he has shown maturity and tactical nous reflecting his vast experience. He is also currently India’s best batsman on form which more or less made his elevation to the captaincy imperative.

Ostensibly, the delay in naming the Test captain is because of uncertainty about Sharma’s fitness. Obviously, a captain who is in and out of the team because of poor fitness leaves the team unsettled and vulnerable. But the decision can’t be kept open-ended for long. The dilemma can be easily tackled by speaking to sports medicine experts at the NCA who have been treating him for some while.

While the recast and bigger IPL, preceded by the mega auction, have been hogging all the headlines, it is matches that will be played before the cash-rich tournament which are more crucial. This is the period of rebooting and will determine how and where Indian cricket is headed.

