Windies Thrash Bangladesh by 7 Wickets in Rain-hit Opening T20I

Then, with Andre Russell and Marlon Samuels calling the shots, the Windies got past the target in just 9.1 overs, Rovman Powell finishing the job with a straight six off Shakib Al Hasan.
After their chase was trimmed following a spell of rain – it had prevented the game from starting on time too – the Windies started on the wrong foot with Mustafizur Rahman striking twice in the second over.
Chris Gayle has been left out, so Andre Fletcher and Evin Lewis opened the innings and both fell to Rahman: Lewis first, sending one to Liton Das at deep point, and Fletcher next, nicking behind to Mushfiqur Rahim.
That left the Windies at 10/2, but the T20I world champions picked up the chase after that with Russell – in at No.3 – and the very experienced Samuels.
The two of them put on 42 runs in just under four overs, and though Rubel Hossain had Samuels holing out to Mahmudullah at long-on after a 13-ball 26, Russell and Powell finished the job for the Windies without much fuss.
Russell, back in action after missing the last one-day international against Bangladesh because of an injury, struck three fours and three sixes in a frenetic 21-ball 35*, while Powell finished on 15* with two sixes.
The Bangladesh innings began on the worst note possible, with both openers sent back by Ashley Nurse for first-ball ducks. Tamim Iqbal, who had such an outstanding one-day international series, stepped out first ball and Nurse beat him with a shortened length to have him stumped by Denesh Ramdin first ball. Three balls later, Soumya Sarkar went back to one that drifted in and hit timber.
At 5/2, Das and Shakib had a big job to do, and they did well to take Bangladesh to 43 by the sixth over before Das top-edged a pull off Keemo Paul to Fletcher at deep square-leg to leave for a 21-ball 24, and Shakib fell next ball, still within the Powerplay, when he slashed Paul to Kesrick Williams at third man, where the fast bowler took a brilliant catch.
There was another decent partnership after that, with Rahim and Mahmudullah adding 47 for the fifth wicket in four overs, but once Williams sent back Rahim for 15, things started going off the rails for Bangladesh.
Mahmudullah did his best with a 27-ball 35, but Bangladesh managed to score just 48 runs in the last 10 overs as Williams burst through the lower order to return 4/28. Interestingly, Nurse didn’t come back for another over after the brilliant effort first up.
The two teams will now travel to Florida for the second and third T20Is at Lauderhill.
First Published: August 1, 2018, 10:17 AM IST