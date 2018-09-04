Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Lucknow to Debut as International Venue during West Indies Tour of India

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 4, 2018, 4:28 PM IST
India are set to host the Windies for two Tests, five One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday (September 4).

The tour, which will be staged between October 4 and November 11, 2018, begins with a two-Test series, the first of which will be played at Rajkot. Hyderabad will play host to the second Test that will be played from October 12.

The five-match ODI series will commence from October 21 with Guwahati, Pune, Indore, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram decided as the venues.

Windies' 37-day long tour will end with the three-match T20I series that will be held in Kolkata, Lucknow, and Chennai respectively. This will be the first international game to be played in Lucknow's 50,000-seater Ekana International Cricket Stadium that has so far hosted five domestic cricket matches since it was inaugurated in 2016 including the 2017-18 Duleep Trophy final between India Red and India Blue.

Windies have announced their squad for the two-Test series that will be led by Jason Holder and has the likes of Shannon Gabriel, Shai Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite to name a few.

India are currently on their tour to England which ends with the final Test at the Oval on September 11. They will then head over to the UAE for the six-team Asia Cup that starts from September 15 and runs upto September 28. India play their first game on 18 September.

India vs Windies, Tour Itinerary

First Test - October 4-8, Rajkot

Second Test - October 12-16, Hyderabad

First ODI - October 21, Guwahati

Second ODI - October 24, Indore

Third ODI - October 27, Pune

Fourth ODI - October 29, Mumbai

Fifth ODI - November 1, Thiruvananthapuram

First T20I - November 4, Kolkata

Second T20I - November 6, Lucknow

Third T20I - November 11, Chennai.

Indiaodi seriestest seriesWindieswindies tour of india
First Published: September 4, 2018, 3:24 PM IST
