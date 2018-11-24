Winning ‘Small Moments’ in The Game Helped Us Emerge Victorious: Shakib Al Hasan

Setting the Windies a target of 204 to win, Bangladesh managed to bundle out the visitors for just 139 on a track that was doing plenty for the spinners.
“Small partnerships like 20-30 runs were vital on this wicket and I think we won those small moments. It was a team effort, the contribution from Taijul and Nayeem with the bat in the first innings was brilliant,” Shakib said during the post-match presentation.
Shakib was also full of praise for spinner Nayeem Hasan, who took 5/61 of the first innings and helped the hosts end the innings with a slender lead.
"Nayeem bowled brilliantly as a debutant. The wicket was not so helpful yesterday, but he bowled very well. I think he has a great future ahead. But he might need to learn some things very quickly and he will learn it as he continues to play. What I figured out is that he is very brave."
Shakib had nothing but praise for the left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, who bagged a six-fer in the second innings and has been in superb form of late.
"The best thing about him (Taijul) is that he works very hard on his bowling. We had said that he was our best bowler in the first innings despite getting only one wicket. Sometimes it happens that a bowler is bowling well but isn't getting a wicket. We know these things and we appreciate small things in the dressing room. I know that the team management and the players will understand it. He bowled brilliantly. I would like him to bowl similarly in the next Test. I hope he gets five wickets in both innings."
However Shakib, who did well considering the fact that he was coming back from a finger injury sustained during the 2018 Asia Cup, was keen to turn the attention away from himself and put it on the team.
“I always feel that whenever I play, I want to contribute to the team. Few more years to come and many more successful moments, hopefully.”
Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite called the loss a tough one and said that his side gave away far too many runs in the first innings.
“It was a tough loss for us. Well done to the Bangladesh team, they did very well. I think new ball was the key and we gave away 30-40 runs too much in the first innings,” said Braithwaite.
"We didn't play ourselves as well as we should or could. We didn't put up any good partnership and we lost wickets too quickly. The key is partnerships, whether the top or middle order. We didn't get partnerships early, so it cost us. The batters have to start better. We have to get bigger totals."
Talking about the pitch, Braithwaite said: "It got worse as the game went on. It was a little easier when the ball got soft. The ball was doing a lot more in the pitch."
He did however point out the performances of Shane Dowrich and Shimron Hetmyer as positives going into the next Test.
“It was a tough pitch to bat on, we didn't get partnerships early on and lost wickets consistently. They (Dowrich and Hetmyer) played very well, we can take a lot of positives from this game.”
The second Test will begin from November 30 at Dhaka.
