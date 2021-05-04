Winning T20 World Cup Highlight of my Life: Thisara Perera

Former Sri Lanka ODI and T20I captain Thisara Perera has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. The all-rounder was a white-ball specialist and was known for his hit-the-deck bowling and his clean ball-striking down the order.

In a letter to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the 32-year-old conveyed news of his retirement on Monday.

Perera said that he wanted to focus on his family and personal goals. He added that it was the right time for him to step aside and make way for the younger generation and more talented players to take on the reigns. He further added that he will no longer represent Sri Lanka, but has confirmed he will continue to play franchise cricket.

The all-rounder thanked the team captains he has played under during his international career, both past and present teammates, the Executive Committees of SCL, management, and the staff of SLC, for the support they extended to him during his career.

In his letter to the SLC, Perera said, “I take pride in the fact that I was able to represent Sri Lanka in seven cricket World Cups.” The southpaw also mentioned about his contribution in the 2014 T20 World Cup win against India as “the highlight” of his glittering career.

Perera made his international debut against India in 2009 at Kolkata. In his 12-year-long international career he has represented Sri Lanka in just six Tests, 166 ODIs and 84 T20Is. The 32-year-old amassed 2,338 runs and bagged 175 wickets in ODIs and had scored 1,204 runs and picked 51 wickets in T20Is. While in Tests, the southpaw had scored 203 runs and picked 11 wickets.

Among the highlights of his career was the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2014, which Sri Lanka won, defeating India in the final at Dhaka.

He had scored an unbeaten 23 off 14 balls in the final and hit the winning six in that final, after being sent up the order. He was appointed captain of the Sri Lankan ODI and T20I sides in 2017. In 2019, he scored his maiden ODI hundred, making 140 off just 74 balls against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui.

Meanwhile, the SLC wished the former captain the very best in his future commitments and dearly value the immeasurable services rendered by him to the game.

