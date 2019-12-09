Winning Test Series Down Under Was Special: Mayank Agarwal Looks Back on Whirlwind Year
Since making his Test debut for India against Australia at Melbourne in December 2018, Mayank Agarwal has come a long way. He’s now nine Tests old with an average of 67.07, has three centuries to his name and a high score of 243.
Winning Test Series Down Under Was Special: Mayank Agarwal Looks Back on Whirlwind Year
Since making his Test debut for India against Australia at Melbourne in December 2018, Mayank Agarwal has come a long way. He’s now nine Tests old with an average of 67.07, has three centuries to his name and a high score of 243.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 27, 2019, 1:32 PM IST
Mayank Agarwal Takes a Walk Down Memory Lane
Cricketnext Staff | November 26, 2019, 2:13 PM IST
ICC Test Rankings: Mayank Agarwal Breaks Into Top 10, Virat Kohli Gets Closer to Steve Smith
Cricketnext Staff | November 19, 2019, 12:14 PM IST
Would Like to See Mayank Agarwal Continue Scoring Big in Second Year: Sunil Gavaskar
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 December, 2019
WI v INDWankhede, Mumbai
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sun, 15 December, 2019
WI v INDChennai
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 December, 2019
WI v INDVisakhapatnam YSR All Fixtures
Team Rankings