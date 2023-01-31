‘Winning trophies is not important. Winning hearts is’: Fans celebrate after RCB in top 5 popular sports clubs

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is one of the most popular franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Although they have not won any IPL title, RCB have managed to cultivate a huge fan base. Now die-hard RCB fans are going gaga over a report by sports management firm Deportes & Finanzas. According to this report, RCB was among the five most popular sports teams on Instagram in 2022. Iconic football clubs like Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain are above RCB in terms of popularity.

A Twitter user posted about the IPL franchise. This tweet has gone viral with over 300,000 views. Fans have dropped interesting comments under this tweet.

Top 5 most popular sports teams in terms of interaction in 2022:1. Real Madrid - 2.10B.2. FC Barcelona - 1.78B.3. Manchester United - 1.40B.4. PSG - 1.07B.5. RCB - 948M. - RCB only cricketing franchise! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 30, 2023

RCB was the most popular Cricket Team and the 5th most popular sports team on Instagram in 2022.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 30, 2023

One RCB fan wrote, “Winning trophies is not important. Winning hearts is. And RCB is the most perfect example of that.”

Winning trophies is not important.. winning hearts is…and RCB is the most perfect example of that.❤️— Vinay Gamit (@gvinay0) January 30, 2023

Another Twitter user trolled RCB over the fact that the team hadn’t won the IPL yet.

To all CSK nd MI fans plz leave them alone this is the only thing that they can celebrate since IPL— Retired 🥀 (@Sense_Detected) January 30, 2023

This fan wondered whether Instagram popularity is a right parameter to judge a cricket team.

Do you think instagram popularity is a right parameter to judge a cricket team. I mean its good for business but is it good for cricket ????— Aditya (@aditya10on9) January 30, 2023

Many even opined that RCB’s popularity can be attributed to Virat Kohli’s success. Virat Kohli, one RCB’s most iconic players, has been part of the franchise since its inception.

Virat Kohli responsible for about 95% popularity.— ȺẞℏᎥຮꫝⅇҟ࿐🌸 (@hitman_Rohit_07) January 30, 2023

Legends like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle and Dale Steyn have played for RCB. In fact, Kohli is still with the Bengaluru-based outfit.

RCB has often underperformed in the IPL due to an imbalanced squad, bizarre team selections, gross inconsistency and a knack of choking in close matches.

RCB revealed the list of players it has retained for the next season of IPL on November 15 last year. The three-time runners-up have chosen to back its core group of players for the upcoming season of the IPL.

RCB’s squad includes T20 specialists like Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Siraj, David Willey, Dinesh Karthik and Wanindu Hasaranga. They have also traded Jason Behrendoff to the Mumbai Indians and released Chama Milind, Sherfane Rutherford, Luvnith Sisodia and Aneeshwar Gautam. At the mini-auction, RCB bought Reece Topley Will Jacks, Himanshu Sharma, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh and Sonu Yadav. Millions of RCB fans are hoping that skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli can guide RCB to IPL glory this year.

