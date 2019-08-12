Winnipeg Hawks Survive Russell Blast to Win Global T20 Title

In yet another Super Over finish, Winnipeg Hawks edged out Vancouver Knights to power to the Global T20 Canada 2019 title on Sunday (August 11). The Hawks survived a power-packed performance from the West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, who almost turned the tide in the favour of the Knights.
Needing 54 runs off 19 balls in the Knights chase with former Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik dismissed for 64, Russell walked in at No. 7. He smashed 46 off 20 balls with five sixes to level the contest for the Knights and force a super over.
Earlier, Shaiman Anwar’s brilliant 90 had fired the Hawks to 192 after batting first. Vancouver sent in Russell and South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen. Kaleem Sana, a young 25-year-old left-arm medium pacer from Rawalpindi, with an experience of just five List-A games and four first-class fixtures, was given the ball.
Sana managed to incredibly restrict the Knights to just nine runs and also dismissed both Russell and Van der Dussen. The Hawks now needed 10 runs but Vancouver wicketkeeper Tobias Visee conceded four byes, the third ball of Russell’s over.
Australian Chris Lynn, Russell’s teammate at Kolkata Knight Riders, then edged the West Indian past third man to bring up the win for the Hawks.
Earlier, after being asked to bat, the Hawks rode on UAE batsman Anwar's 45-ball 90, with eight fours and seven sixes, to get to a strong total at CAA Centre in Brampton. Anwar started with a 73-run stand with Lynn in the Powerplay before Russell got rid of the Australian for a 21-ball 37.
Anwar put on 81 with JP Duminy (33 in 27 balls) for the third wicket before falling ten short of his boundary when he miscued an attempted biggie in the 16th over. Russell's four wickets were complemented by USA pacer Ali Khan's 2 for 30 and local boy Rayyan Pathan's 2 for 24.
The Knights' reply started poorly, with Rayad Emrit reducing them to 2/2 by the second over, but van der Dussen (23 in 22) and Australian Daniel Sams (21 in 9) gave them stability before Malik, Zafar (27 in 26) and Russell took them to the doorstep of victory.
