WIS vs TRI Dream11 Predictions, West Indies ODD 2021, Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, 2021Match Ended169/6(20.0) RR 8.45
PAK
SA166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 runs
- 1st Test - 05 - 09 Feb, 2021Match Ended578/10(190.1) RR 3.04178/10(46.3) RR 3.83
ENG
IND337/10(95.5) RR 3.52192/10(58.1) RR 3.3
England beat India by 227 runs
- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 1st Test - 2 Mar, TueUp Next
AFG
ZIM
11:30 IST - Dubai
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 10 Mar, WedUp Next
AFG
ZIM
11:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 19 Mar, FriUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st ODI - 2 Apr, FriUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd ODI - 4 Apr, SunUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 3rd ODI - 7 Apr, WedUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Centurion
- 1st T20I - 10 Apr, SatUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd T20I - 12 Apr, MonUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 3rd T20I - 14 Apr, WedUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Centurion
- 4th T20I - 16 Apr, FriUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Centurion
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
WIS vs TRI Dream11 Predictions, West Indies ODD 2021, Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago Dream11 Best Picks / Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago Dream11 Captain / Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 13, 2021, 2:56 PM IST
Windward Islands and Trinidad & Tobago have both registered their win in the respective debut matches in the West Indies ODD 2021. Both sides have two points each till now from one match each. West Indies ODD 2021, Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago will be squaring off against each other on Saturday, February 13 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua, Coolidge. Windward Islands defeated Leeward Islands by 31 runs while Trinidad & Tobago beat Jamaica by five wickets.
WIS vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021, Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago will start from 11 PM IST.
WIS vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021, Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago: Live Streaming
All West Indies ODD 2021 matches can be live streamed online on FanCode app.
WIS vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021, Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
WIS vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021, Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago: Match Details
The Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago match will be played on Saturday, February 13. The match will start at 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua, Coolidge.
WIS vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021, dream 11 team, Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago
Captain: Evin Lewis
Vice Captain: Kevin Stoute
Wicket keeper: Nicholas Pooran
Batsmen: Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons
All Rounders: Sunil Ambris, Keron Cottoy, Kevin Stoute, Kieron Pollard
Bowlers: Preston McSween, Larry Edwards, Anderson Phillip
WIS vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021 Windward Islands probable playing11 against Trinidad & Tobago: Kimani Melius, Desron Maloney, Sunil Ambris (c), Kevin Stoute, Emmanuel Stewart, Keron Cottoy, Roland Cato, Ryan John, Larry Edwards, Ray Jordan, Preston McSween
WIS vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021 Trinidad & Tobago probable playing 11 against Windward Islands: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Denesh Ramdin, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Derval Green, Anderson Phillip
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking