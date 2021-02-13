WIS vs TRI Dream11 Predictions, West Indies ODD 2021, Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago Dream11 Best Picks / Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago Dream11 Captain / Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online cricket Tips and more

Windward Islands and Trinidad & Tobago have both registered their win in the respective debut matches in the West Indies ODD 2021. Both sides have two points each till now from one match each. West Indies ODD 2021, Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago will be squaring off against each other on Saturday, February 13 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua, Coolidge. Windward Islands defeated Leeward Islands by 31 runs while Trinidad & Tobago beat Jamaica by five wickets.

WIS vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021, Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago will start from 11 PM IST.

WIS vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021, Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago: Live Streaming

All West Indies ODD 2021 matches can be live streamed online on FanCode app.

WIS vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021, Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

WIS vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021, Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago: Match Details

The Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago match will be played on Saturday, February 13. The match will start at 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua, Coolidge.

WIS vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021, dream 11 team, Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago

Captain: Evin Lewis

Vice Captain: Kevin Stoute

Wicket keeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons

All Rounders: Sunil Ambris, Keron Cottoy, Kevin Stoute, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Preston McSween, Larry Edwards, Anderson Phillip

WIS vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021 Windward Islands probable playing11 against Trinidad & Tobago: Kimani Melius, Desron Maloney, Sunil Ambris (c), Kevin Stoute, Emmanuel Stewart, Keron Cottoy, Roland Cato, Ryan John, Larry Edwards, Ray Jordan, Preston McSween

WIS vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021 Trinidad & Tobago probable playing 11 against Windward Islands: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Denesh Ramdin, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Derval Green, Anderson Phillip