Wish I Could Talk to Sushant Singh Rajput Had I Known His Mental Condition, My Family Pulled Me Out of Low Phase: Mohammad Shami
Mohammed Shami has said depression is a problem that needs attention, recalling the times when he had suicidal thoughts. Mental health has been in focus in recent times especially since the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
