Wishes Pour in From Tendulkar, Sehwag and Yuvraj as Kumble Celebrates 48th Birthday

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar wished his 'dear' friend on Twitter and wrote, "To a dear friend and a champion. Happy Birthday."
To a dear friend and a champion. Happy Birthday, @anilkumble1074! pic.twitter.com/MqAhsNDZIy— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 17, 2018
Former India opener Virender Sehwag too wished Kumble in his quintessential style. He wrote, "Happiest birthday to one of India’s greatest ever match winners, a man who defined grit and courage. Those toe-crushing yorkers to tail-enders are something even pace bowlers struggle to execute. Have a great & jumbo life ahead @anilkumble1074 bhai !"
Here are some of the other wishes:
Happiest birthday to one of India’s greatest ever match winners, a man who defined grit and courage. Those toe-crushing yorkers to tail-enders are something even pace bowlers struggle to execute. Have a great & jumbo life ahead @anilkumble1074 bhai ! pic.twitter.com/RN5jXb6onl— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 17, 2018
Many happy returns of the day jumbo lots of love and best wishes legend ! @anilkumble1074 pic.twitter.com/scweExx5ep— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 17, 2018
Happy birthday to my idol, and my teammate, and an inspiration! Hope you have a lifetime of success in every path you take! Have a great day ahead :) love always Anil bhai @anilkumble1074 pic.twitter.com/6VxuwbXuGU— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 17, 2018
Wishing you a memorable day today on your Birthday @anilkumble1074 and a wonderful year ahead for you and your family.— Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) October 17, 2018
Birthday greetings to @anilkumble1074 . May you have a blessed life and enjoy success in every thing you do. Best wishes pic.twitter.com/5UQxKt8afQ— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 17, 2018
Wishing you a very happy birthday @anilkumble1074 bhai. May you have a enjoyable and memorable year ahead. pic.twitter.com/6iXeqEUQOq— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 17, 2018
Happy birthday @anilkumble1074! Thank you for always inspiring me up the ladder. Wish you a wonderful year ahead!— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) October 17, 2018
Many many happy returns of the day @anilkumble1074 bhai. God bless you and your family with lots of happiness always pic.twitter.com/rtchKIKKCC— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) October 17, 2018
Happy birthday, @anilkumble1074 Bhai, you are an inspiration to all of us. Hope that you always have happiness in your life. :)— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 17, 2018