Wishes Pour in From Tendulkar, Sehwag and Yuvraj as Kumble Celebrates 48th Birthday

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 17, 2018, 4:37 PM IST
Anil Kumble (AFP)

Wishes poured in from all quarters for legendary cricketer Anil Kumble on Wednesday as he celebrates his 48th birthday. From reminiscing fondly about the time Kumble spent with them to hailing his qualities and virtues, ex-cricketers and people from the cricketing fraternity wished Kumble on his special day.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar wished his 'dear' friend on Twitter and wrote, "To a dear friend and a champion. Happy Birthday."




Former India opener Virender Sehwag too wished Kumble in his quintessential style. He wrote, "Happiest birthday to one of India’s greatest ever match winners, a man who defined grit and courage. Those toe-crushing yorkers to tail-enders are something even pace bowlers struggle to execute. Have a great & jumbo life ahead @anilkumble1074 bhai !"

Here are some of the other wishes:




























First Published: October 17, 2018, 4:37 PM IST
