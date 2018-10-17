Wishes Pour in From Tendulkar, Sehwag and Yuvraj as Kumble Celebrates 48th Birthday

Anil Kumble (AFP)

Loading...

To a dear friend and a champion. Happy Birthday, @anilkumble1074! pic.twitter.com/MqAhsNDZIy — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 17, 2018

Happiest birthday to one of India’s greatest ever match winners, a man who defined grit and courage. Those toe-crushing yorkers to tail-enders are something even pace bowlers struggle to execute. Have a great & jumbo life ahead @anilkumble1074 bhai ! pic.twitter.com/RN5jXb6onl — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 17, 2018

Many happy returns of the day jumbo lots of love and best wishes legend ! @anilkumble1074 pic.twitter.com/scweExx5ep — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 17, 2018

Happy birthday to my idol, and my teammate, and an inspiration! Hope you have a lifetime of success in every path you take! Have a great day ahead :) love always Anil bhai @anilkumble1074 pic.twitter.com/6VxuwbXuGU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 17, 2018

Wishing you a memorable day today on your Birthday @anilkumble1074 and a wonderful year ahead for you and your family. — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) October 17, 2018

Birthday greetings to @anilkumble1074 . May you have a blessed life and enjoy success in every thing you do. Best wishes pic.twitter.com/5UQxKt8afQ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 17, 2018

Wishing you a very happy birthday @anilkumble1074 bhai. May you have a enjoyable and memorable year ahead. pic.twitter.com/6iXeqEUQOq — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 17, 2018

Happy birthday @anilkumble1074! Thank you for always inspiring me up the ladder. Wish you a wonderful year ahead! — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) October 17, 2018

Many many happy returns of the day @anilkumble1074 bhai. God bless you and your family with lots of happiness always pic.twitter.com/rtchKIKKCC — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) October 17, 2018

Happy birthday, @anilkumble1074 Bhai, you are an inspiration to all of us. Hope that you always have happiness in your life. :) — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 17, 2018

First Published: October 17, 2018, 4:37 PM IST