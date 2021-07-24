Wishes pour in on Yuzvendar Chahal's 31st birthday

India’s leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal turned a year older as he celebrated his 31st birthday on July 23. Before making his international debut, he had already earned fame through his to-the-wicket bowling in the Indian Premier League. The first time Chahal came into the spotlight was during the 2009 Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy. He had emerged as the leading wicket-taker. Since then, he has impressed cricket fans and critiques with his ability to trick the batsmen.

Now, Chahal is a known name in the cricketing world, time and again he has proved his mettle in the sport. On his birthday, Chahal’s teammates, ICC (International Cricket Council), and Royal Challengers Bangalore poured in wishes for the star spinner.

But the best one came from his wife, Dhanashree Verma. Sharing two pictures with Chahal on her Instagram handle, Dhanashree showered praises on her husband. She wrote that Chahal is a combination of being humble, kind, helpful, polite, selfless, and some serious skills.

The YouTuber further wrote that the cricketer has no airs about his status and it’s not easy to achieve. “What you do for the people and for the country is unbeatable,” she added. In the caption, Dhanashree talked about how she has learned and grown with Chahal. She concluded the post by stating how proud she is of Chahal and wished him a happy birthday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) celebrated Chahal’s achievements on Twitter on his birthday. Sharing a picture of Chahal in India’s blue jersey, BCCI highlighted that so far, the spinner has picked 159 wickets in the 104 international games he has played. The post further informed that the Indian bowler is the fastest to scalp 50 T20I wickets. He is also the 1st Indian bowler (Men’s) to take a 5-wicket haul in T20Is.

🔹 104 international games & 159 wickets🔹 Fastest Indian bowler to scalp 50 T20I wickets🔹 1st Indian bowler (Men's) to take a 5-wicket haul in T20IsHere's wishing #TeamIndia leg-spinner @yuzi_chahal a very happy birthday. 🎂👏 pic.twitter.com/Oce5MMlnYW — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2021

Calling Chahal their “spin wizard” and “Chief Entertainment Officer," his IPL team RCB, made a special birthday post for him.

Here’s wishing our very own spin wizard and Chief Entertainment Officer, @yuzi_chahal, a very Happy Birthday. 🥳🎂Have a great day, Yuzi! We love you. ❤️#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #HappyBirthdayYuzi pic.twitter.com/0NnF7dPZEp — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 23, 2021

The ICC also extended birthday greetings to the Indian bowler by sharing a photograph of Chahal and his statistics on its official Twitter handle.

🌟 Fastest Indian to 50 T20I wickets 🌟 6/25 - The best T20I figures by an Indian spinnerHappy birthday to @yuzi_chahal 🎂 pic.twitter.com/WcCHvqV1nT — ICC (@ICC) July 23, 2021

Chahal’s teammates including Shikhar Dhawan, Navdeep Saini, Virat Kohli wished the cricketer on his special day. The star cricketer is currently in Sri Lanka for the 3-match ODI and 3-match T20I series.

