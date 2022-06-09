'Wishing Rishabh & the Boys All the Luck': KL Rahul 'Gutted' on Exit with Injury, Extends Support to Team India

Team India on Wednesday received a major blow after stand-in skipper KL Rahul was ruled out of the 5-match T20I series due to an injury. Following his exit, the BCCI named Rishabh Pant as the captain for the series while all-rounder Hardik Pandya will take over as the vice-captain.

Rahul was extremely disappointed on leaving the squad due to an injury. The right-hand batter took to Twitter and expressed his feelings as his chance to lead the Indian team on home soil ended in disappointment.

“Hard to accept but I begin another challenge today. Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home, but the boys have all my support from the sidelines. Heartfelt thanks to all for your support. Wishing Rishabh and the boys all the luck for the series. See you soon,” Rahul tweeted.

As stated by the Indian cricket board, Rahul sustained a groin injury during training. Leg spinner Kuldeep Yadav also sustained an injury on his hand while batting in the nets and has been ruled out of the T20I series.

“Team India Captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa owing to a right groin injury while Kuldeep Yadav will miss out in the T20I series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets last evening,” BCCI stated.

The selection committee has not named any replacements for Rahul and Kuldeep. Both the cricketers will now report to the NCA where the medical team will assess them further and decide on the future course of treatment.

Meanwhile, Pant thanked the board for giving him the massive opportunity as he vowed to make the most out of it against the Proteas.

“It is a very good feeling, did not come under very good circumstances but at the same time, I am feeling happy. I would like to thank the BCCI for giving me this opportunity to lead the Indian side. I will try to make the most out of it. Thank you to all my well-wishers for supporting me in my journey through the thick and thin of my cricketing career. I will look to make it a base and keep improving and keep making my life better and better each and every day,” said Pant during a press conference.

