'The Odds of Being Dropped Are Really High': Ex-Cricketer Asks Kuldeep Not To Pick 'So Many Wickets'

Kuldeep Yadav has been in and out of the team due to a stiff competition within the team. But whenever he gets a chance, he makes sure that his presence doesn’t go unnoticed. On Thursday, when India took on Sri Lanka in the Kolkata ODI, the Chinaman bowler returned figures of 3 for 51 in 10 overs as the Men in Blue bowled out the visitors for 215. In reply, KL Rahul played a gritty 64-run knock off 103 deliveries to ensure another series win for the team.

Kuldeep’s heroics got him the Player of the Match award. However, the fans were curious if the leg-spinner will get another. Last month, he picked an eight-wicket match haul in the Chattogram Test, making a comeback after nearly 3 years. Despite a match-winning performance, he was dropped in the final Test which left the followers of the game fuming.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh took a harsh dig at the team management for not giving a long rope to Kuldeep. Taking to his Twitter account, Ganesh wrote,

“Kuldeep, enough man. Don’t pick so many wickets. With 3 wkts already the odds of u being dropped for the next match are really high #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter #INDvSL.”

The netizens found it funny but it was a genuine point raised by the former cricketer, given the treatment Kuldeep has received in the past years. But the leg-spinner has kept the grind going and has worked a lot on his fitness and skillset.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after India’s victory, Kuldeep credited NCA coaches for his fitness as the left-arm claimed three wickets against Sri Lanka in the second ODI at Eden Gardens.

“I’m happy with my performance. Whatever opportunities I get, I try to do my best and back my abilities. When you play, you have to be focused while you can be relaxed when you aren’t in the 11. At the moment, I’m really enjoying my bowling,” Kuldeep said.

“However, team combinations are important, I don’t think too much about it, just focused on doing my best when the chances come,” he added.

