'With All Due Respect to Rahul Dravid...': India Legend Wants Hardik Pandya as T20I Captain And Ashish Nehra in Support Staff

The immediate reactions to India’s yet another failure at an ICC event are pouring in thick and fast. There are suggestions to revamp the T20I side by phasing out the senior players and blooding in youngsters with the next T20 World Cup still two years away thereby giving ample time to groom them for a global event.

India spin legend Harbhajan Singh though thinks that the first steps should involve a couple of changes in the leadership circle. He wants Hardik Pandya to be given the full-time charge of the T20I team and if the management wants to persist with Rahul Dravid as the head coach across formats, advises to add someone to the support staff who has played and understands the format.

“For captaincy, Hardik Pandya is my choice. There is no better choice. He is the best player in the team and you need more people like him in the team,” Harbhajan told India Today.

Harbhajan says while Dravid has a great cricketing brain, the Indian team will benefit more from the inputs of someone who has played T20 cricket and retired recently.

“It’s not just the captain. If you can bring someone who has just retired from T20 cricket recently, someone who understands the format,” Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan wants India to replicate the success of Gujarat Titans, a team that went on to win the IPL title in their debut season under captain Hardik and coach Ashish Nehra.

“You know, with all due respect to Rahul Dravid, he was my colleague and we played a lot of cricket together, he has a great brain. But I think if you don’t want to remove Dravid from T20I (team) as a coach then help him with someone who has recently retired. Someone like Ashish Nehra who has got a great cricketing brain. Look what he has done there at Gujarat Titans,” he said.

“It will also encourage the young guys with what Ashish will bring into the team. It could also be anyone, who just retired,” he added.

