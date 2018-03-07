With Average Higher Than Kohli, KL Rahul's Omission From Playing XI Comes As a Surprise

He has been one of the best players since his debut in T20Is on 18th June 2016. He is among the 3 Indian batsmen to have scored a century in T20Is after Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma.
He has the best average among Indian players to have opened the batting on a minimum of 5 innings bettering averages of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Gautam Gambhir.
Virat Kohli has the best balls per boundary rate among the top 5 Indian players to have opened the batting on a minimum of 5 innings with 4.10 balls per boundary whereas KL Rahul isn’t far behind with a rate of 5.89.
He has scored the most runs by an Indian player since his debut with 458 runs in 11 innings, 55 more than the second highest scorer MS Dhoni who has 403 runs for India since 18th June 2016.
KL Rahul also has the highest average among batsman to have scored more than 400 runs in T20Is. He even averages more than Virat Kohli marginally. Players with highest average in T20Is. (minimum 400 runs)
With India facing Bangladesh in the second T20I, the men in blue will be looking to bounce back strongly and play up to their favourites tag. KL Rahul might well make a comeback into the side, if not to open, then maybe a slot in a rather inexperienced middle order.
First Published: March 7, 2018, 5:03 PM IST