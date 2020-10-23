CSK vs MI IPL 2020 - Fans Hope For a Resounding Comeback from Dhoni and Co as Chennai take on Mumbai to Keep Playoff Chances Alive

Chennai Super Kings fans find themselves in an unfamiliar predicament as their team faces an uphill task to make it to the playoffs, languishing at the bottom of the table and standing in their way are table-toppers Mumbai Indians in MAtch 41 of IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings fans find themselves in an unfamiliar predicament as their team faces an uphill task to make it to the playoffs, languishing at the bottom of the table and standing in their way are table-toppers Mumbai Indians in Match 41 of IPL 2020 on Friday at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium. With four matches remaining, technically CSK can afford to lose today's game and still have a chance at qualification albeit hinging on favorable results from other matches.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

However CSK fans are hoping that Dhoni and Co. can make a resounding comeback and not only beat MI, today, but notch up wins in their remaining three games and somehow make it to the top four. Fans have not only calculated the permutations and combinations of likely playoff scenarios that will see CSK make it to the playoff, but are hoping against all hopes that 'Thala' can turn around the fortunes of the league's most successful team, starting with a win over MI.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Here's what the fans are saying on social media.

Rohit இன்றைய மேட்சில் இடம்பெறவில்லை.... Single digital run la out anathu ellam avan kannu munnadi vanthu pokuma illaya...#Master #CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/sjGNRBuviQ — All Rounder (@Ajith_badu) October 23, 2020

Tonight #CSKvsMI Le fans to ipl management pic.twitter.com/dVpnBBtjlM — Rohan Patidar (@RohanPa58456097) October 23, 2020

Ela teamoda run rate lam calculate paniyaachu... Namuku pinnadi evanavadhu olinchutu vaaranunum check paniyaachu...#CSKvsMI Sambavam iruku #CSK pic.twitter.com/wl77vH6epP — My conscience/என் மனசாட்சி (@machanae1) October 23, 2020

Selecting tahir would be the best way to grab that 0.1 chances of csk qualifying to play offs . Lets hope for the best . #cskvsmi #CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/icVVOt2hws — Checkmate Bitch (@RipZeroZero7) October 22, 2020

CSK vs MI IPL 2020 - Fans Hope For a Resounding Comeback from Dhoni and Co as Chennai take on Mumbai to Keep Playoff Chances Alive