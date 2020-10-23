CRICKETNEXT

English
Home » Cricket Home » News

CSK vs MI IPL 2020 - Fans Hope For a Resounding Comeback from Dhoni and Co as Chennai take on Mumbai to Keep Playoff Chances Alive

Chennai Super Kings fans find themselves in an unfamiliar predicament as their team faces an uphill task to make it to the playoffs, languishing at the bottom of the table and standing in their way are table-toppers Mumbai Indians in Match 41 of IPL 2020 on Friday at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium. With four matches remaining, technically CSK can afford to lose today's game and still have a chance at qualification albeit hinging on favorable results from other matches.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

However CSK fans are hoping that Dhoni and Co. can make a resounding comeback and not only beat MI, today, but notch up wins in their remaining three games and somehow make it to the top four. Fans have not only calculated the permutations and combinations of likely playoff scenarios that will see CSK make it to the playoff, but are hoping against all hopes that 'Thala' can turn around the fortunes of the league's most successful team, starting with a win over MI.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP  |  IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Here's what the fans are saying on social media.

CSK vs MI IPL 2020 - Fans Hope For a Resounding Comeback from Dhoni and Co as Chennai take on Mumbai to Keep Playoff Chances Alive

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

