CSK vs MI IPL 2020 - Fans Hope For a Resounding Comeback from Dhoni and Co as Chennai take on Mumbai to Keep Playoff Chances Alive

- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
RAJ
HYD156/2(20.0) RR 7.7
Hyderabad beat Rajasthan by 8 wickets
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedMatch Ended84/8(20.0) RR 4.2
KOL
BLR85/2(20.0) RR 4.2
Bangalore beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
CSK vs MI IPL 2020 - Fans Hope For a Resounding Comeback from Dhoni and Co as Chennai take on Mumbai to Keep Playoff Chances Alive
Chennai Super Kings fans find themselves in an unfamiliar predicament as their team faces an uphill task to make it to the playoffs, languishing at the bottom of the table and standing in their way are table-toppers Mumbai Indians in MAtch 41 of IPL 2020
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 23, 2020, 10:43 AM IST
Chennai Super Kings fans find themselves in an unfamiliar predicament as their team faces an uphill task to make it to the playoffs, languishing at the bottom of the table and standing in their way are table-toppers Mumbai Indians in Match 41 of IPL 2020 on Friday at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium. With four matches remaining, technically CSK can afford to lose today's game and still have a chance at qualification albeit hinging on favorable results from other matches.
However CSK fans are hoping that Dhoni and Co. can make a resounding comeback and not only beat MI, today, but notch up wins in their remaining three games and somehow make it to the top four. Fans have not only calculated the permutations and combinations of likely playoff scenarios that will see CSK make it to the playoff, but are hoping against all hopes that 'Thala' can turn around the fortunes of the league's most successful team, starting with a win over MI.
Here's what the fans are saying on social media.
Rohit இன்றைய மேட்சில் இடம்பெறவில்லை....
Single digital run la out anathu ellam avan kannu munnadi vanthu pokuma illaya...#Master #CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/sjGNRBuviQ
— All Rounder (@Ajith_badu) October 23, 2020
Keep fighting
Fight for what you want
what you believe in
what you love
Keep fighting
Match day...#CSKvsMI @ChennaiIPL#CSK #Yellove #csk4life pic.twitter.com/aYdgVbDZv2
— Muskan_Msdian (@msdian227) October 23, 2020
Tonight #CSKvsMI
Le fans to ipl management pic.twitter.com/dVpnBBtjlM
— Rohan Patidar (@RohanPa58456097) October 23, 2020
Match Day #CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/6aAUNRPtSp
— $aß (@mr_sabbi) October 23, 2020
@ImRo45 = @actor_siva1#CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/uGinHkeAsq
— Mars (@Marssxyz) October 23, 2020
MI to CSK:- pic.twitter.com/bSTk8gOmyZ
— @friendsgossips.in (@FFF52155800) October 23, 2020
#CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/7GS9soVfjh
— Sowmiya (@Sowmi_here) October 23, 2020
Anne, indha spark iniki game ku podhuma ne? @ashwinravi99 #CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/rTB4rjlv9f
— SaiKrishnaSekar (@NaDanSaiKrishna) October 23, 2020
#cskvsmi #cskvskkr #vskvsrcb #cskvskxip #MIvsCSK
All matches prediction in advance
Best of luck csk
I hope CSK goes to Playoffs pic.twitter.com/oeAk5oMQ0X
— Ajit Roy (@Ajitroy26592274) October 23, 2020
Ela teamoda run rate lam calculate paniyaachu... Namuku pinnadi evanavadhu olinchutu vaaranunum check paniyaachu...#CSKvsMI
Sambavam iruku #CSK pic.twitter.com/wl77vH6epP
— My conscience/என் மனசாட்சி (@machanae1) October 23, 2020
#IPL2020 #MIvsCSK#MI #CSKvsMI #CSK
Today's Game Scenario pic.twitter.com/U7lAUkBqkq
— Biswanath Behera (@_Biswa_nath) October 23, 2020
#IPLinUAE #CSKvsMI #CSK pic.twitter.com/yOiT0HjOle
— Palani Perumal (@Palaniperumalk) October 23, 2020
#MatchDay#CSKvsMI#MIvsCSK #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/wNtHv6WIFq
— (@BillaBasi) October 23, 2020
Selecting tahir would be the best way to grab that 0.1 chances of csk qualifying to play offs . Lets hope for the best . #cskvsmi #CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/icVVOt2hws
— Checkmate Bitch (@RipZeroZero7) October 22, 2020
Daddy of fixers .15-12 #CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/5somPDf05J
— Ssrfan (@Ssrfan47878036) October 23, 2020
#CSKvsMI #KKRvCSK cskvsrcb#kkrvsrcb
All matches prediction in advance
Hope csk goes to Playoffs@ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/saPvU9ig8t
— Ajit Roy (@Ajitroy26592274) October 21, 2020
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
