With DRS Kumble Would've Picked 900 Wickets: Gambhir
Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes former spinner Anil Kumble would have picked in excess of 900 Test wickets if the Decision Review System (DRS) was available during his time. He also lavished praise on out-of-favour tweaker Harbjahan Singh and stated his tally would also have been more in the presence of DRS.
